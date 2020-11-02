Are the comments from the Jacob Zuma Foundation within the bounds of fair criticism

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet: Hyundai Grand i10 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 Results of the 2020 Democratic Alliance Federal Congress Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 17:20 What will it take to get SAA flying again? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 17:46 Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Joan Louwrens - Author

Today at 18:08 Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 18:12 SAA's former board director, Yakhe Kwinana denies accusations of a 4.3 million in bribes and kickbacks at State Capture Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 Growing business which stands for sustainability and ethical consumerism. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear

Today at 19:08 Effects of US elections on the globe this week The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Promised Land - Exploring South Africa's Land Conflict The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Karl Kemp - Author of Promised Land at ...

