Have you heard about 'Insneezia'?

Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Hyundai Grand i10
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Results of the 2020 Democratic Alliance Federal Congress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 17:20
What will it take to get SAA flying again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:46
Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Louwrens - Author
Today at 18:08
Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:12
SAA's former board director, Yakhe Kwinana denies accusations of a 4.3 million in bribes and kickbacks at State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Growing business which stands for sustainability and ethical consumerism.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear
Today at 19:08
Effects of US elections on the globe this week
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Promised Land - Exploring South Africa's Land Conflict
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Kemp - Author of Promised Land at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Booth - Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns
Latest Local
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds. 2 November 2020 1:16 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday. 1 November 2020 2:42 PM
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has defended the party against claims that it is not div... 2 November 2020 11:47 AM
'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist' Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke says the party must not squander an opportunity presented by the ANC. 2 November 2020 9:08 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
Non-refundable deposits illegal and contracts cannot be changed unilaterally Consumer law specialist attorney Trudie Broekmann says the Consumer Protection Act overrules any attempts to do this. 2 November 2020 11:28 AM
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick. 2 November 2020 10:32 AM
View all Business
South Africa's new coffee rules create potential conundrum for Ricoffy The South African government has published brand new regulations on what does and doesn't count as coffee. 2 November 2020 1:09 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
Have you heard about 'Insneezia'?

Have you heard about 'Insneezia'?

2 November 2020 4:01 PM

Nicole Jennings | Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Trump vs Biden – what the US elections this week will mean for the US and the World.

2 November 2020 4:33 PM

Jacob Parakilas | . Associate @LSEIDEAS

With many European countries going back into lockdown - is it in South Africa's future?

2 November 2020 4:22 PM

Landon Myer | Professor at UCT

Are the comments from the Jacob Zuma Foundation within the bounds of fair criticism

2 November 2020 3:29 PM

Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Nobuhle Mahlasela chats about presenting Just The Hits on CapeTalk

30 October 2020 6:23 PM

The 7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mahlasela chats to Mike Wills about her Sunday playlist.

Stellenbosch farmer leading the way in regenerative farming

30 October 2020 6:09 PM

Angus McIntosh | owner/founder at Farmer Angus 

New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia

30 October 2020 5:55 PM

Mike Wills interviews Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder of Dignity South Africa

Financial Mail ANALYSIS: Jooste hit with R122m fine for warning ex-Springbok prop, chauffeur to sell Steinhoff

30 October 2020 5:36 PM

Rob Rose | Editor at Financial Mail

Baxter Back on Stage with Gregory Maqoma and Zolani Mahola

30 October 2020 4:17 PM

Guest: Zolani Mahola | null at Musician

Zondo update – where are we up to?

30 October 2020 4:06 PM

Karyn Maughan | Reporter for TimesLive, Business Day

Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people

Politics

SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert

Business Lifestyle

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

2 November 2020 3:51 PM

Petrol, diesel prices drop from Wednesday

2 November 2020 3:42 PM

Former SAA board member claims Zondo commission lawyer is biased against her

2 November 2020 3:06 PM

