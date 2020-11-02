What will it take to get SAA flying again?

Today at 05:46 Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Karen Jooste - Founder at Rightful Share

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Annzra Denita

125 125

Today at 06:25 First Great White Shark spotted in Gansbaai since lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kelly Baker - Marine Biologist at Marine Dynamics

125 125

Today at 06:40 TECH TUESDAY: SABC reveal plans media streaming platform Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andre Wills - Managing Director at Africa Analysis

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 08:07 The world is holding breath as US citizens head to polls Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Will Stevens - Acting U.S. Consul-General at the U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

125 125

Today at 08:21 Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

125 125

Today at 10:08 Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

125 125

Today at 10:45 Bring the Bouwers Home Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

125 125