Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Karen Jooste - Founder at Rightful Share
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
First Great White Shark spotted in Gansbaai since lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kelly Baker - Marine Biologist at Marine Dynamics
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: SABC reveal plans media streaming platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Wills - Managing Director at Africa Analysis
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
The world is holding breath as US citizens head to polls
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Will Stevens - Acting U.S. Consul-General at the U.S. Consulate in Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 10:08
Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:45
Bring the Bouwers Home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 2 November 2020 6:35 PM
Minibus taxis not to blame for most car accidents, passenger cars are - report Accident Specialist Craig Proctor-Parker has released a report based on his analysis of 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016. 2 November 2020 4:51 PM
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed SANParks Reynold "Rey" Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds. 2 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA's Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa's failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
Zuma foundation verging on contempt of court in Zondo feud, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the Jacob Zuma Foundation's remarks about judge Raymond Zondo could constitute contem... 2 November 2020 6:19 PM
Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has defended the party against claims that it is not div... 2 November 2020 11:47 AM
View all Politics
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad. 2 November 2020 6:31 PM
View all Business
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as "insneezia". 2 November 2020 7:15 PM
SABC's internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
South Africa's new coffee rules create potential conundrum for Ricoffy The South African government has published brand new regulations on what does and doesn't count as coffee. 2 November 2020 1:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It's not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It's clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens

Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens

2 November 2020 6:43 PM

Joan Louwrens | Author 


What will it take to get SAA flying again?

2 November 2020 5:46 PM

Linden Birns | partner at BHK crisis communications

Results of the 2020 Democratic Alliance Federal Congress

2 November 2020 5:24 PM

Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Cars with Juliet: Hyundai Grand i10

2 November 2020 5:16 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It's time to come clean on the R200bn lending stimulus that isn't

2 November 2020 4:40 PM

Lukanyo Mnyanda | Editor  at Business Day

Trump vs Biden – what the US elections this week will mean for the US and the World.

2 November 2020 4:33 PM

Jacob Parakilas | . Associate @LSEIDEAS

With many European countries going back into lockdown -

2 November 2020 4:22 PM

Landon Myer | Professor at UCT

Have you heard about 'Insneezia'?

2 November 2020 4:01 PM

Nicole Jennings | Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics

Are the comments from the Jacob Zuma Foundation within the bounds of fair criticism

2 November 2020 3:29 PM

Pierre de Vos | Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Nobuhle Mahlasela chats about presenting Just The Hits on CapeTalk

30 October 2020 6:23 PM

The 7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mahlasela chats to Mike Wills about her Sunday playlist.

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

Business Opinion Sport Lifestyle

Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

Business Local

SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month

Business Lifestyle

US 'done with the chaos' of Trump, Biden says on election eve

2 November 2020 8:52 PM

EFF loses court bid for release of classified intelligence report by SSA

2 November 2020 7:57 PM

Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election

2 November 2020 7:36 PM

