Feedback from Hannah Lavery

Today at 12:05 CLIPS: The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:07 Mass shooting in Gugulethu - Gugulethu Development Forum condemns killing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum

125 125

Today at 12:10 Ex-board member Kwinana grilled on SAA contracts at Zondo Inquiry. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Mass murder in Gugulethu - WC Community Policing Forum (CPF) responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum

Francina Lucas

125 125

Today at 12:15 Inside the Belly of the Beast: Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive memoir gives an inside glimpse into Bosasa & state capture The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

125 125

Today at 12:15 Is Markus jooste facing new charges? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project

125 125

Today at 12:23 Ramaphosa speaks at Infrastructure SA project preparation event The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Where is the R13-million allocated to construct the Cape Town Minstrel Museum? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem

125 125

Today at 12:27 City Power has disputed claims that it's facing a crisis because of a shortage of contractors to help carry out maintenance and emergency repairs in Joburg. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:34 Lincoln Machaba resigns The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth

125 125

Today at 12:37 Eastern Cape outlines plans for initiation season under COVID-19 restrictions The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mamkeli Ngam, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:37 Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee

125 125

Today at 12:41 UIF Ters suspended: Organised labour, DA call for urgent reinstatement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.

125 125

Today at 12:45 Election Day in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

125 125

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 US Election 2020: Americans choose between Trump and Biden The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

125 125

Today at 12:52 U.S. Election Day The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof James Krebs

125 125

Today at 12:56 Baby Shark' surpasses 'Despacito' to become most-watched YouTube video. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:33 Travel - Garden Route Game Lodge Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Anthony Doherty

125 125

Today at 13:54 Travel - Franschoek Uncorked festival Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Danielle Robertson

125 125

Today at 14:07 Maintenance of Subways in Cape Town Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ian Iversen - City Councillor at Claremont Area

Raymond Maseko - Acting Regional Manager Western Cape at PRASA

Raymond Maseko

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Lilia Lessev Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lillia Lessev

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125

Today at 18:39 R600m to support marginalised SMEs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

125 125