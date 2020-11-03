SA Comedy Awards are back after 13 years

Guest: Kedibone Mulaudzi | Comedian and SA Comedy Awards founder
Hidden in Plain Sight is the second brilliant and captivating novel featuring William Warwick by the master storyteller and bestselling author of the Clifton Chronicles, Jeffrey Archer. The author joins Mike Wills on the line.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Simon Marks | US CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dominic Johnson-Allen | Consultant for the Pebbles KitchenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eamon McLoughlin | SA Craft Gin AwardsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ross Tucker | Sports ScientistLISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Parliamentary Correspondent, Babalo Ndenze, tells Mike about what's come out of the debate so far.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karis Nafte | Animal BehaviouristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joan Louwrens | AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST