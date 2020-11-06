John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn’t dead

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
WCED turnaround on Covid-19 Matrics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:46
Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Church - Musician
Today at 18:09
The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kganki Matabane - Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)
Today at 18:15
SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 6 November 2020 1:58 PM
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
WC Police Ombudsman resigns Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role. 6 November 2020 12:29 PM
View all Local
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa "In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn't dead

John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn’t dead

6 November 2020 4:36 PM

John  Matisonn | Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

An hour with Siphokazi Mdlankomo

6 November 2020 5:23 PM

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

6 November 2020 4:59 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New show: Lottering on Lockdown!

6 November 2020 4:28 PM

Marc Lottering

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa opens Africa's first Covid-designed dining experience in Cape Town

6 November 2020 4:18 PM

Glenda Philp | Head of Strategic & Special Projects, Real Foods

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo: Another day of Dudu Myeni appearing in front of Judge Zondo

6 November 2020 3:39 PM

Karyn Maughan | journalist  at Business Day and Financial

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the US Presidential Election 2020

6 November 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book: GiGi: Nipple Caps and G-strings (A Bare-all Memoir)

5 November 2020 6:12 PM

Born Perlé van Schalkwyk, into a strict Jehovah Witness family, after studying drama at Stellenbosch University, Perlé quickly realises that acting is not going to buy her that house on the hill. And so erotic dancing and stripping becomes her modus operandi and GiGi is born.  
Tales of drugs, murder and porn lace her fascinating life, along with stories of courage and cunning in the sexist underworld. GiGi is a true survivor. Ultimately, this bare all memoir will both titillate and inspire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly digicon with Premier Alan Winde

5 November 2020 5:26 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vol 60 - PechaKucha Night Cape Town

5 November 2020 5:07 PM

Grant Greeff | City Organiser at PechaKucha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

More security for Biden as he edges toward win: report

6 November 2020 4:16 PM

Dudu Myeni's take on why Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister

6 November 2020 3:31 PM

Cosatu: Cut politicians' salaries instead of freezing public servants' increases

6 November 2020 3:10 PM

