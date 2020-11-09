By-elections are happening in South Africa on Wednesday - is the IEC ready?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George. 13 November 2020 1:16 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
By-elections are happening in South Africa on Wednesday - is the IEC ready?

By-elections are happening in South Africa on Wednesday - is the IEC ready?

9 November 2020 4:08 PM

Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Join Prof Thuli Madonsela to help students in financial need

13 November 2020 6:42 PM

Guest: Prof Thuli Madonsela 

Ace's day in court - released on R200,000 bail

13 November 2020 6:10 PM

Charles Smith | News24 head of news in the Free State

How will access to a Covid-19 vaccine work once it is established?

13 November 2020 5:29 PM

Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer

SA chefs who are trailblazers of sustainable fishing

13 November 2020 5:01 PM

Neill Anthony | Culinary Advisor at La Mouette | Tel: 072 584 7851

The case against Ace Magashule

13 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:  Xolani Dube

13 November 2020 4:36 PM

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Sports journalist  at Sport24

The case against Ace Magashule

13 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:  Xolani Dube

Update: The case against Ace Magashule

13 November 2020 3:42 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshido

SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut

12 November 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: Phumzile Sitole 

A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde

12 November 2020 5:34 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School

12 November 2020 5:11 PM

Kagisho Palagangwe | Father of Ethan

