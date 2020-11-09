Daily Maverick: From moderniser to Luddite – Gordhan’s bailout of SAA is out of character

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Post Analysis of the President's speech
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Facts VS myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
NEW President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke after much speculation about when he'd update the nation and if restrictions would be tightened. 11 November 2020 7:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Daily Maverick: From moderniser to Luddite – Gordhan’s bailout of SAA is out of character

Daily Maverick: From moderniser to Luddite – Gordhan’s bailout of SAA is out of character

9 November 2020 5:35 PM

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.- Ann Bernstein

11 November 2020 6:23 PM

Anne Bernsein | Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botswana opening up to travel and tourismm

11 November 2020 6:14 PM

Colin Bell | Director at Wilderness Safaris 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest land reform initiative

11 November 2020 5:30 PM

Katlego Ramantsima | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the legal and ethical aspects of South Africa’s COVID-19 track and trace app

11 November 2020 5:10 PM

Marietjie Botes | Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Pretoria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

11 November 2020 4:37 PM

Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the happenings in the United States

11 November 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: simon marks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' called Lift

11 November 2020 4:09 PM

Lift co-founder Gidon Novick speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naptosa: demographics of school teachers in South Africa

11 November 2020 3:38 PM

Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year

11 November 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Xolani Dube

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heather Morris: The #1 New York Times bestselling author

10 November 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Heather Morris Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

