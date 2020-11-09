Daily Maverick: From moderniser to Luddite – Gordhan’s bailout of SAA is out of character

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Anne Bernsein | Founder at Centre For Development And EnterpriseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Colin Bell | Director at Wilderness SafarisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Katlego Ramantsima | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Marietjie Botes | Post Doctoral Researcher, University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: simon marksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lift co-founder Gidon Novick speaks to CapeTalk's John MaythamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xolani DubeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Heather Morris AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST