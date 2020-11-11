Update on the happenings in the United States

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Meeko - Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC
Today at 05:46
Cant beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
South Africans at greater diabetes risk during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [word of the week]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: By-election winners and losers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 07:20
Khayelitsha chaos : protestors speak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trail...blazer: Peter Wagenaar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren van Noort
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:33
More controversy around the release of Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.
12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.
12 November 2020 7:01 PM
Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School
A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family l...
12 November 2020 6:15 PM
View all Local
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.
12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.
12 November 2020 1:50 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop
The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action.
12 November 2020 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.
12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.
12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together...
12 November 2020 5:12 PM
View all Business
Renting vs buying property – it's an interesting calculation right now
Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.
12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.
12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.
12 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.
11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.
6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.
6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.
10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."
10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.
10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.
12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high
More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.
11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.
11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.
10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election
"In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli.
6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.
29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.
11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.
11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.
11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Update on the happenings in the United States

Update on the happenings in the United States

11 November 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: simon marks


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut

12 November 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: Phumzile Sitole 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde

12 November 2020 5:34 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School

12 November 2020 5:11 PM

Kagisho Palagangwe | Father of Ethan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on matters relating to Ace Magashule

12 November 2020 4:50 PM

Guest: Ina Gouws

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exam Disruption due to protest action

12 November 2020 4:24 PM

Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of online learning

12 November 2020 4:09 PM

Rob Paddock | CEO at Valenture Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders

12 November 2020 4:05 PM

Guest: David Frost | SATSA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

12 November 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More Golden Arrow busses burned in Khayelitsha

12 November 2020 3:50 PM

Bronwen Dyke | Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs to think differently about housing and urban development.- Ann Bernstein

11 November 2020 6:23 PM

Anne Bernsein | Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jenni Trethowan:I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

Local Politics Elections

CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays

Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned
12 November 2020 8:14 PM

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?
12 November 2020 7:54 PM

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams
12 November 2020 7:42 PM

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

