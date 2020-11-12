Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School

Today at 04:50 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

Today at 05:10 Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Thabo Meeko - Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC

Today at 05:46 Cant beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 South Africans at greater diabetes risk during lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality

Today at 06:40 Everyday Xhosa [word of the week] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: By-election winners and losers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions

Today at 07:20 Khayelitsha chaos : protestors speak Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:07 Trail...blazer: Peter Wagenaar Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim

Today at 08:21 City Faves: Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lauren van Noort

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chiponda Chimbelu

Today at 10:33 More controversy around the release of Kataza Today with Kieno Kammies

