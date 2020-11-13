Update: The case against Ace Magashule

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 06:25 The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

Today at 06:40 Doctor's Surgery Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos

Today at 07:10 My Amazing Life: Daryl Brown Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Daryl Brown - Ambassador at South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Today at 07:40 World Diabetes Day Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Paula Thom - Co-ordinator of DSA Young Guns at Diabetes South Africa

Today at 07:50 GO-LO supports diabetics on World Diabetes Day Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Yusuf Cassim - CEO at Go-Lo

Today at 08:10 Analysis: Ace Magashule Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Prof Andre Duvenhage

Today at 08:40 Stomers vs Cheetahs Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Xola Ntshinga - at Rugby Commentator

Today at 08:50 CapeTalk in Durban Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk

Today at 09:10 16 kays for 16 days Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Colleen Cross - Coordinator at 16 Kays for 16 Days

