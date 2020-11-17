Worldwide measles deaths climb 50% from 2016 to 2019 claiming over 207 500 lives in 2019

Today at 05:10 EFF on continuing protest action at Brackenfell HS Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF

Wandile Kasibe - Member at Black People’s Crisis Committee

Today at 05:46 SABC withdraws redundancy notices after presenters tools down Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Thandi Smith - Head of Policy at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Fruit tree project Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Faine Loubser

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday : Luxury for less(?) Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Motsoaledi deflects blame in Bushiri grilling Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Angel Thembisile Khanyile - DA MP and member of Home Affairs portfolio committee

Today at 07:20 Santam loses Covid-19 claims court battle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 08:07 Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Patrick Mngxunyeni - City of Cape Town Councillor (ANC) and Chairperson of sub-council 10

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:33 The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead! Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:37 Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

