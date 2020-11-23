Ramaphosa vs Ace Magashule

Quahnita Samie | Heritage Consultant
The SA Heritage Resources Agency’ says it is going to declare 10 Kramats - shrines that honors a holy person in Islam - as National Heritage sites.
These particular Kramat are known as the Circle of Islam and can be found in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia.
The City of Cape Town has welcomed the decision saying this acknowledges the legacy of the history of Islam in South Africa.
This declaration will give the sites protection in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.
Guest: Grace Newton
We're joined on the show by Cape Town-based singer and musician, Grace Newton, of Old Town Band & Miss Honey who is teaming up with 6 local musicians for a 1 night only showcase of their favourite songs at the Drama Factory in the Strand this weekend.