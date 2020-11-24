Pick n Pay preparations for Black Friday

Quahnita Samie | Heritage Consultant



The SA Heritage Resources Agency’ says it is going to declare 10 Kramats - shrines that honors a holy person in Islam - as National Heritage sites.

These particular Kramat are known as the Circle of Islam and can be found in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia.

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the decision saying this acknowledges the legacy of the history of Islam in South Africa.

This declaration will give the sites protection in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.

