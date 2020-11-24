US Elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 22:05
You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nkazi Sokhulu - Co-founder & CEO at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Business
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
US Elections

US Elections

24 November 2020 4:20 PM

Tony Leon | Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications

We speak to former DA leader and executive chairman of Resolve Communications about the United States elections and his opinion piece in Business Day a few days ago in which he  said there was no mention of Africa, but it is a vote that will strongly affect the continent.


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

McLaren Senna on sale for R29,900,000

24 November 2020 6:07 PM

Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za 

If you have a cool R29,900,000 you can become the new owner of a second-hand McLaren Senna, one of only 500 of the cars manufactured. 

It one of the fasted cars ever made and is in honour of the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver, Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994 when his car crashed into a concrete barrier during the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy. 
The 2020 model has only 7 kilometres on the clock and is the only one of its kind available in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on rising hospitalisation numbers

24 November 2020 5:35 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

The Western Cape Health Department says it is concerned about an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province. 
The numbers have gone up from about 550 people in hospital at the start of October, to about 850 on Monday.
It says the province's daily Covid-19 deaths and test positivity rate are also climbing and warns that increasing complacency may have "explosive" consequences, especially with Black Friday and festive season taking place. 
We speak to Dr Keith Cloete, head of health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Parker still working despite JSC suspension recommendation

24 November 2020 5:26 PM

Judge Johan Kriegler | Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law

Despite the fact that the Judicial Service Commission says its advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Western Cape judge, Mushtak Parker, pending an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct, it appears that he is continue to work in the division. 
The Daily Maverick is reporting that his suspension was on condition that he finalised work he was busy with but was not to be allocated new matters.
It says in allowing Parker to work, the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is defying the JSC, the president and the Office of the Chief Justice.
We speak to retired Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withdrawal of domestic Covid screening at all airports

24 November 2020 5:13 PM

Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services

The Department of Health has announced the withdrawal of Covid19 screening by Port Health Services at domestic departures at all airports.
It says with cases going down in the provinces, and the reopening of international travel, it has had to redeploy officials to ensure the risk of importing cases is minimised. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC on Brackenfell situation + the land invasion court case

24 November 2020 4:48 PM

Guest: Chris Nissen

The Human Rights Commission held a press conference today about its decision to take the Positive Action Campaign to the Equality Court. 
During an unsanctioned demonstration last week following the EFF protest in Brackenfell, the organisation used posters with the phrase "One settler, one bullet".
They were protesting against alleged racial segregation at private matric party attended only by some white learners, parents and teachers. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic insurance claims

24 November 2020 4:27 PM

Ryan  Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed down a judgement finding that Santam was liable to pay for businesses interruption losses that are related to the Covid-19 lockdown.  Two businesses, Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchens, had joined with Insurance Claims Africa in the litigation against the insurance giant. The ICA is a public loss adjustment company that has been representing over 750 tourism and hospitality business in their bid to force insurers to pay business interruption claims. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism specialist says locals not enough to replace lack of international tourists

24 November 2020 4:08 PM

Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO

Lee-Ann Bac, a tourism specialist at BDO audit advisory and tax firm says data shows that the domestic market will not be enough to fill the accommodation income gap left by absent international tourists. She says locals are more like to choose shorter and self-drive vacations this year, with some even opting to stay at home. 
We speak to her about the latest figures. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moslem tombs to become heritage sites

24 November 2020 3:42 PM

Quahnita Samie | Heritage Consultant

The SA Heritage Resources Agency’ says it is going to declare 10 Kramats - shrines that honors a holy person in Islam - as National Heritage sites.
These particular Kramat are known as the Circle of Islam and can be found in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia. 
The City of Cape Town has welcomed the decision saying this acknowledges the legacy of the history of Islam in South Africa.
This declaration will give the sites protection in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay preparations for Black Friday

24 November 2020 3:26 PM

John Bradshaw | Retail executive for Marketing at Pick n Pay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

EWN Highlights

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

24 November 2020 8:24 PM

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s overstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA