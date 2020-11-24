Judge Parker still working despite JSC suspension recommendation

Judge Johan Kriegler | Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law
Despite the fact that the Judicial Service Commission says its advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Western Cape judge, Mushtak Parker, pending an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct, it appears that he is continue to work in the division.
The Daily Maverick is reporting that his suspension was on condition that he finalised work he was busy with but was not to be allocated new matters.
It says in allowing Parker to work, the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is defying the JSC, the president and the Office of the Chief Justice.
We speak to retired Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler.
Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
If you have a cool R29,900,000 you can become the new owner of a second-hand McLaren Senna, one of only 500 of the cars manufactured.
It one of the fasted cars ever made and is in honour of the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver, Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994 when his car crashed into a concrete barrier during the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy.
The 2020 model has only 7 kilometres on the clock and is the only one of its kind available in South Africa.
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
The Western Cape Health Department says it is concerned about an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.
The numbers have gone up from about 550 people in hospital at the start of October, to about 850 on Monday.
It says the province's daily Covid-19 deaths and test positivity rate are also climbing and warns that increasing complacency may have "explosive" consequences, especially with Black Friday and festive season taking place.
We speak to Dr Keith Cloete, head of health at the Western Cape Department of Health.
Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services
The Department of Health has announced the withdrawal of Covid19 screening by Port Health Services at domestic departures at all airports.
It says with cases going down in the provinces, and the reopening of international travel, it has had to redeploy officials to ensure the risk of importing cases is minimised.
Guest: Chris Nissen
The Human Rights Commission held a press conference today about its decision to take the Positive Action Campaign to the Equality Court.
During an unsanctioned demonstration last week following the EFF protest in Brackenfell, the organisation used posters with the phrase "One settler, one bullet".
They were protesting against alleged racial segregation at private matric party attended only by some white learners, parents and teachers.
Ryan Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed down a judgement finding that Santam was liable to pay for businesses interruption losses that are related to the Covid-19 lockdown. Two businesses, Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchens, had joined with Insurance Claims Africa in the litigation against the insurance giant. The ICA is a public loss adjustment company that has been representing over 750 tourism and hospitality business in their bid to force insurers to pay business interruption claims.
Tony Leon | Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
We speak to former DA leader and executive chairman of Resolve Communications about the United States elections and his opinion piece in Business Day a few days ago in which he said there was no mention of Africa, but it is a vote that will strongly affect the continent.
Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO
Lee-Ann Bac, a tourism specialist at BDO audit advisory and tax firm says data shows that the domestic market will not be enough to fill the accommodation income gap left by absent international tourists. She says locals are more like to choose shorter and self-drive vacations this year, with some even opting to stay at home.
We speak to her about the latest figures.
Quahnita Samie | Heritage Consultant
The SA Heritage Resources Agency’ says it is going to declare 10 Kramats - shrines that honors a holy person in Islam - as National Heritage sites.
These particular Kramat are known as the Circle of Islam and can be found in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia.
The City of Cape Town has welcomed the decision saying this acknowledges the legacy of the history of Islam in South Africa.
This declaration will give the sites protection in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.
John Bradshaw | Retail executive for Marketing at Pick n Pay