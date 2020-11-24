Update on rising hospitalisation numbers

Judge Johan Kriegler | Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law



Despite the fact that the Judicial Service Commission says its advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Western Cape judge, Mushtak Parker, pending an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct, it appears that he is continue to work in the division.

The Daily Maverick is reporting that his suspension was on condition that he finalised work he was busy with but was not to be allocated new matters.

It says in allowing Parker to work, the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is defying the JSC, the president and the Office of the Chief Justice.

We speak to retired Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler.

