Daily Maverick: Gender games: The complex issue of sport categories and why they matter

Today at 04:50 GBV: Take This Thread Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread at ...

Today at 05:10 ATM on its motion of no confidence against Pres. Ramaphosa Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mxolisi Makhubu - Spokesperson at African Transformation Movement

Today at 05:46 Explainer: Circuit breakers the mini lockdown needed for hotspots Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Green - National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : [Acceleration of comfort in style] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's second wave of Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Today at 07:20 How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 Gov's wage freeze being challenged as unions refuse to settle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....

Today at 08:21 Why real BBBEE can help nation building Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Siya Khumalo

Today at 08:45 SALGA National Members Conference Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Health Justice Initiative wants details of state’s plan to get Covid-19 vaccine to SA Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 ANC Western Cape Cameron Dugmore calls for a public inquiry into baboon management programme Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Today at 11:05 Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:32 Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Karin Crowe

Today at 12:23 Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:45 SALGA crossing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ray White

