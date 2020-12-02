Another case of historical sexual assault

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
125
Today at 10:33
The rules for kids flying into SA were just updated, and terminals are fully open again
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Having an abundance mindset
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
We explore the benefits of Vinotherapy aka soaking in Red wine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lizandie Rossouw
Guests
Lizandie Rossouw
125
Today at 11:45
Pro surfer Frank Solomon launches new youth centre in Hout Bay
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomons
Guests
Frank Solomons
125
Today at 12:10
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
125
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
125
Today at 12:27
John Jeffery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery
Guests
John Jeffery
125
Today at 12:37
Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Guests
Wendy Alberts
125
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
125
Today at 12:45
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
125
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up