Cars Feature: VW Amarok V6

Africa Melane talks to Jacob Mashokoa



FAST AMAROK FACTS

The new-look Amarok is available with a new 3.0-litre V6 165kW TDI engine.

New features include an all-new interior and Volkswagen's latest in-car infotainment

system. It remains the same huge beast that has become popular in the workhorse category: it is 5.25m long, 2.23m wide and 1.83m high.

It comes in four trim levels; Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and Extreme.

The entry-level Comfortline starts from R487 000 while the flagship Extreme derivative

is R748 000 The 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine is the only six-cylinder diesel engine in the segment. The top-of-the-range engine delivers 165kW/550Nm channelled through its standard eightspeed auto. The V6 engine can achieve a top speed of 193km/h and can do 0 to 100km/h in 8.0 seconds.