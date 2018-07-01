Car Feature: Opel Grand-land

Today at 04:50 Finance: Changes to the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and your retirement fund Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Gareth Collier - Director at Crue Invest

Today at 05:46 Florist experience: Valentine's Day during a pandemic Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Ryan Bacher - Md at Netflorist

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Scott Clifton

Today at 06:44 Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jan Truter

Today at 07:20 Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Zama Mati

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research

Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership Today with Kieno Kammies

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town

Today at 11:05 Mental distress on the rise in 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO

Today at 11:32 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:10 Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

