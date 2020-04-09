Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 15 May 2020 5:07 PM
[PICS] Suspects busted with over 300 boxes of booze in Parow Western Cape police confiscated 319 boxes of hard liquor - worth an estimated R1.1 million - in Parow Industria on Thursday. 15 May 2020 4:43 PM
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies tests negative for Covid-19 Kieno Kammies and his team will be back on air on Monday. 15 May 2020 3:04 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Podcasts

Africa State Of Mind
Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Mimi Kalinda Group CEO and Co-founder of Africommunications Group talks to Lee Kasumba growing up in South Africa and Democratic Republic of the Congo. She also discusses how Africa should control its own story. 



Ofentse Pitse

9 April 2020 9:58 AM

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House 

 

Sauti Sol: Kenyan afro-pop band

11 March 2020 1:55 PM

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick. 

Black Coffee: South African DJ and Producer

4 February 2020 5:00 PM

Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.

Ali Mufuruki: Entrepreneur & Author

12 December 2019 11:23 AM

Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader. 

Zengeziwe Msimang: Chief Executive OR Tambo Foundation

22 November 2019 2:04 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.   

Simidele Adeagbo: Skeleton Racer

4 November 2019 2:43 PM

Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world. 

Celebrating Africa’s top athletes

7 October 2019 1:46 PM

In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.

DJ Cuppy: Nigerian Musician

23 September 2019 12:32 PM

Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.

Moky Makura: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

9 September 2019 3:16 PM

Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.

Trailblazers in African Music

5 August 2019 4:47 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

New airline to replace SAA still a work in progress, says Gordhan

15 May 2020 5:23 PM

Tshwane DA questions appointment of Sars panel over metro's R6.9bn expenditure

15 May 2020 4:46 PM

Winde: E-commerce will reduce risk of COVID-19 infection

15 May 2020 4:40 PM

