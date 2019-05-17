Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International

Streaming issues? Report here
Minimal Covid transmission risk from deceased bodies sees funeral rules shift Body bags are no longer a requirement, families can view deceased loved ones in mortuaries, and open-casket funerals are allowed. 28 January 2021 10:41 AM
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Here's why you or your kids eye-sight may be worsening since lockdown The eye activates the small ciliary muscles to focus the eye for near sight, explains Adele Camarena of SA Optometric Association. 28 January 2021 7:04 AM
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Africa State Of Mind
Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International

Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International

17 May 2019 1:22 PM

British-Nigerian news anchor at CNN International Zain  Asher has an in-depth conversation with Lee Kasumba about growing up in the UK and how she dealt with discrimination at a younger age. She also talks about the importance of controlling one’s fate.


Ofentse Pitse

9 April 2020 9:58 AM

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House 

 

Sauti Sol: Kenyan afro-pop band

11 March 2020 1:55 PM

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick. 

Black Coffee: South African DJ and Producer

4 February 2020 5:00 PM

Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.

Ali Mufuruki: Entrepreneur & Author

12 December 2019 11:23 AM

Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader. 

Zengeziwe Msimang: Chief Executive OR Tambo Foundation

22 November 2019 2:04 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.   

Simidele Adeagbo: Skeleton Racer

4 November 2019 2:43 PM

Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world. 

Celebrating Africa’s top athletes

7 October 2019 1:46 PM

In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.

DJ Cuppy: Nigerian Musician

23 September 2019 12:32 PM

Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.

Moky Makura: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

9 September 2019 3:16 PM

Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.

Trailblazers in African Music

5 August 2019 4:47 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right

US records 2 cases of coronavirus variant first detected in SA

28 January 2021 8:02 PM

Maphatsoe: No SSA money was used to transport MKMVA members to any event

28 January 2021 7:51 PM

Ex-Min Mahlobo threatened to expose Letsatsi-Duba over payments, Zondo hears

28 January 2021 7:46 PM

