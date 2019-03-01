Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma By An Wentzel• 3 February 2021 Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 12:10
Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Mkhize launches Electronic Vaccine Data System - here’s how it will work. - and AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Compulsory vaccine policy at work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:15
Ivermectin court ruling hailed as ’breakthrough for healthcare freedom in Covid-19 battle’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 12:23
Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:23
ATM heads to court over secret ballot
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:27
Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of crime on busses
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:37
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lumka Oliphant - Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development
Today at 12:41
Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum
Today at 12:45
SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent
Today at 12:56
World Read Aloud Day:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Smangele Mathebula - African Story Book
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Galleries greating up for First thursdays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Krisjan Roussouw
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Latest Local
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has an significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
View all Local
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
View all Business
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Africa State of Mind
arrow_forward
Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

1 March 2019 12:51 PM

Lee Kasumba speaks to  Susan Younis, the new Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group about her love for African pop music and how she plans to elevate it. She also busts some myths about the entertainment industry


More episodes from Africa State of Mind

Ofentse Pitse

9 April 2020 9:58 AM

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sauti Sol: Kenyan afro-pop band

11 March 2020 1:55 PM

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Coffee: South African DJ and Producer

4 February 2020 5:00 PM

Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ali Mufuruki: Entrepreneur & Author

12 December 2019 11:23 AM

Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zengeziwe Msimang: Chief Executive OR Tambo Foundation

22 November 2019 2:04 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simidele Adeagbo: Skeleton Racer

4 November 2019 2:43 PM

Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Africa’s top athletes

7 October 2019 1:46 PM

In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DJ Cuppy: Nigerian Musician

23 September 2019 12:32 PM

Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moky Makura: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

9 September 2019 3:16 PM

Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazers in African Music

5 August 2019 4:47 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO

Business Local

'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

Business Opinion

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

3 February 2021 11:13 AM

3 February 2021 10:59 AM

3 February 2021 10:54 AM

