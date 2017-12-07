Rapelang Rabana: Chief Digital Officer at BCX

Lee Kasumba speaks to BCX's new Chief Digital Officer, Rapelang Rabana. Rapelang will fill, what the company calls, a pivotal role for the South African technology company as it seeks to further enable disruptive, innovative technology. Rabana shares her views on African governments’ involvement in the ICT sector on the continent and the growth of the fourth industrial revolution.



