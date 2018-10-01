The World View - Theresa May urges her party to pull together on Brexit

President Trump says some US troops will stay in Afghanistan despite a peace deal.
Death sentences for two men who murdered two British backpackers in Thailand are upheld.
The werewolf drug a mistake in Spain over a drug with hairy side effects.
Boris Johnson’s Brexit gamble an attempt to bypass the U.K. parliament.
The Amazon Fire Furore Brazil refuses help unless France apologises.
Forlorn English Football Clubs (Bury & Bolton are both set to disappear.
Immigration TV an expensive plan for the learning of English.
President Trump’s storming Idea to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes.
Carnival U.K. Europe’s largest street party has ended in heat & conjecture.
Brexit wheeling & dealing emanating out of the G7 summit in France.
Crime in space NASA officials are investigating a possible first.
An epic ashes test match as England beat Australia by 1 wicket.
Brazil’s Rampant fires the President says they don’t have enough firefighters.
A robot in orbit Russia has sent a humanoid robot into space.
Rainforest fires record numbers of fires are burning in Brazil.
The lost minerals some of the world’s rarest elements lie in discarded gadgets.
A murder plot in Northern Ireland a bomb blast but thankfully no one hurt.
Music mafia a Lebanese pop star is quitting in protest at her record label.
Don’t put a beach in the car the sand collectors in trouble in Italy.
Jihadi Jack Justice a decision to remove an IS fighter’s citizenship.
Hong Kong protests a huge rally takes pro democracy moves into an 11th week
Buying Greenland Donald Trump’s purchase plan is ridiculed in Greenland.