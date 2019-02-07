The Emirates World View - Afghan peace

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:56
Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
125
Today at 13:15
10 Things I learnt in my 160 days as Mihla's father
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bonisile - Caller
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
125
Today at 13:45
Zoom Dysmorphia
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics
125
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
125
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
125
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
