The Emirates World View

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow Premier Alan Winde says he's devastated by the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective against the 501Y.V2 cor... 8 February 2021 1:25 PM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
View all Business
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
arrow_forward
The Emirates World View

The Emirates World View

20 March 2019 8:14 AM

Internet Terrorism the problem of web extremism after the New Zealand attacks.

The Brexit crisis the U.K. wants a delay - the EU seemingly does not.

The end of an era in Kazakhstan the president’s resigning after 30 years.


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2020 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM

President Trump says some US troops will stay in Afghanistan despite a peace deal.

Death sentences for two men who murdered two British backpackers in Thailand are upheld.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Compensation Billions

29 August 2019 7:54 AM

The werewolf drug a mistake in Spain over a drug with hairy side effects.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit gamble an attempt to bypass the U.K. parliament.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

28 August 2019 7:57 AM

The Amazon Fire Furore Brazil refuses help unless France apologises.

Forlorn English Football Clubs (Bury & Bolton are both set to disappear.

Immigration TV an expensive plan for the learning of English.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Brazilian Fire Controversy

27 August 2019 7:56 AM

President Trump’s storming Idea to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes.

Carnival U.K. Europe’s largest street party has ended in heat & conjecture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Hong Kong Violence

26 August 2019 8:12 AM

Brexit wheeling & dealing emanating out of the G7 summit in France.

Crime in space NASA officials are investigating a possible first.

An epic ashes test match as England beat Australia by 1 wicket.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM

Brazil’s Rampant fires the President says they don’t have enough firefighters.

A robot in orbit Russia has sent a humanoid robot into space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM

Rainforest fires record numbers of fires are burning in Brazil.

The lost minerals some of the world’s rarest elements lie in discarded gadgets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM

A murder plot in Northern Ireland a bomb blast but thankfully no one hurt.

Music mafia a Lebanese pop star is quitting in protest at her record label.

Don’t put a beach in the car the sand collectors in trouble in Italy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM

Jihadi Jack Justice a decision to remove an IS fighter’s citizenship.

Hong Kong protests a huge rally takes pro democracy moves into an 11th week

Buying Greenland Donald Trump’s purchase plan is ridiculed in Greenland.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow

Local

Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

Local

EWN Highlights

Woman who lost son, husband in Vanderbijlpark shooting wants answers

8 February 2021 7:57 PM

PSA: Govt must go to India and get back the money paid for vaccines

8 February 2021 7:49 PM

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA