The World View - Global Peace

Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The Galileo Open Air Cinema Drive-In returns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Ash - Co-owner of Galileo Open Air Cinema
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday - paying off your car loan quicker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Bowren - CEO at Fincheck
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: From teacher to Covid data tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sugan Naidoo
Today at 07:20
Increase in busts of illegal medicines including Ivermectin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University Of Capetown
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Latest Local
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk
arrow_forward
The World View - Global Peace

The World View - Global Peace

13 June 2019 7:54 AM

Charity celebrities a rethink by Comic Relief on its VIP / celeb appeals.

Selfies at chernobyl an increase in tourism to the site of the nuclear disaster.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist On Capetalk

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2020 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's

30 August 2019 7:54 AM

President Trump says some US troops will stay in Afghanistan despite a peace deal.

Death sentences for two men who murdered two British backpackers in Thailand are upheld.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Compensation Billions

29 August 2019 7:54 AM

The werewolf drug a mistake in Spain over a drug with hairy side effects.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit gamble an attempt to bypass the U.K. parliament.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

28 August 2019 7:57 AM

The Amazon Fire Furore Brazil refuses help unless France apologises.

Forlorn English Football Clubs (Bury & Bolton are both set to disappear.

Immigration TV an expensive plan for the learning of English.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Brazilian Fire Controversy

27 August 2019 7:56 AM

President Trump’s storming Idea to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes.

Carnival U.K. Europe’s largest street party has ended in heat & conjecture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Hong Kong Violence

26 August 2019 8:12 AM

Brexit wheeling & dealing emanating out of the G7 summit in France.

Crime in space NASA officials are investigating a possible first.

An epic ashes test match as England beat Australia by 1 wicket.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM

Brazil’s Rampant fires the President says they don’t have enough firefighters.

A robot in orbit Russia has sent a humanoid robot into space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM

Rainforest fires record numbers of fires are burning in Brazil.

The lost minerals some of the world’s rarest elements lie in discarded gadgets.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM

A murder plot in Northern Ireland a bomb blast but thankfully no one hurt.

Music mafia a Lebanese pop star is quitting in protest at her record label.

Don’t put a beach in the car the sand collectors in trouble in Italy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM

Jihadi Jack Justice a decision to remove an IS fighter’s citizenship.

Hong Kong protests a huge rally takes pro democracy moves into an 11th week

Buying Greenland Donald Trump’s purchase plan is ridiculed in Greenland.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard

Local

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Myanmar's military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

1 February 2021 5:33 AM

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

Saftu urges govt to continue R350 COVD-19 for poor people

31 January 2021 5:22 PM

