'If we don’t get jobs people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Drivers licence extension
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Comedians gang up to save D6 museum
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
125
Today at 11:32
Storm damage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
125
Today at 12:15
Recognition of Muslim marriages
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
125
Today at 12:23
Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
125
Today at 12:40
SA wine industry calls for alcohol sales over the weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
125
Today at 12:45
Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 12:52
Historic Rondebosch Fountain is restored and back in place!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
125
Today at 13:35
Little Optimist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up