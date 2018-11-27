Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry should call Jacob Zuma's cabinet to account too
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 Reporter
Today at 15:40
Book: Death and the Afterparties by Joanne Hichens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Hichens - Co-Editor of 'Hair - Weaving & Unpicking stories of Identity' at ...
Today at 15:50
Peter Tempelhoffs new restaurant Beyond at Buitenverwachting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Today at 16:10
Lucinda Evans founds Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 16:20
Book with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
BirdLife South Africa will hold its 36th Birding Big Day tomorrow!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Retief
Today at 16:55
Sho Madjozi releases new EP!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sho Madjozi, Tsonga singer
Today at 17:05
Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:20
What are the changes of CR vote of no confidence being a success?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
An hour with Nik Rabinowitz on CapeTalk this Sunday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nik Robinowitz
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
