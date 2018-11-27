Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry should call Jacob Zuma's cabinet to account too
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 Reporter
Today at 15:40
Book: Death and the Afterparties by Joanne Hichens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Hichens - Co-Editor of 'Hair - Weaving & Unpicking stories of Identity' at ...
Today at 15:50
Peter Tempelhoffs new restaurant Beyond at Buitenverwachting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Today at 16:10
Lucinda Evans founds Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 16:20
Book with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
BirdLife South Africa will hold its 36th Birding Big Day tomorrow!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Retief
Today at 16:55
Sho Madjozi releases new EP!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sho Madjozi, Tsonga singer
Today at 17:05
Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:20
What are the changes of CR vote of no confidence being a success?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
An hour with Nik Rabinowitz on CapeTalk this Sunday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nik Robinowitz
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appe... 27 November 2020 1:45 PM
Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 27 November 2020 1:15 PM
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case. 27 November 2020 1:13 PM
View all Local
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

27 November 2018 7:32 PM

Africa’s fastest train is twice as fast as Gautrain, says Africa correspondent Lee Kasumba.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

EOH and the State Capture episode. ASISA blocks offshore investments

26 November 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH about their implications at State Capture. Did they miss being another VBS? Black Friday's bargain hunting during a health pandemic. ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

26 November 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

26 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guests: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Property Market Outlook

26 November 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: John Loos | Property Economist at FNB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia

26 November 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Leon Campher | CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to

26 November 2020 7:05 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | CEO at Sygnia Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 November 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday's bargain hunting during a health pandemic

26 November 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH and the State Capture episode ( Missed being another VBS ? )

26 November 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Stephen Van Coller | CEO at EOH

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD

25 November 2020 8:03 PM

Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder | MD at Chicken Licken

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder

Local

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

Local

"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Rail safety: Security-related incidents increase by 105% since 2010

27 November 2020 2:02 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: 5 accused again claim they were not involved

27 November 2020 12:44 PM

Makhubo's company was paid R35m from Regiments, Zondo Inquiry told

27 November 2020 12:31 PM

