Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:10 Open for Introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 State capture inquiry should call Jacob Zuma's cabinet to account too Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - News24 Reporter

Today at 15:40 Book: Death and the Afterparties by Joanne Hichens Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joanne Hichens - Co-Editor of 'Hair - Weaving & Unpicking stories of Identity' at ...

Today at 15:50 Peter Tempelhoffs new restaurant Beyond at Buitenverwachting Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN

Today at 16:10 Lucinda Evans founds Philisa Abafazi Bethu Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu

Today at 16:20 Book with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:33 BirdLife South Africa will hold its 36th Birding Big Day tomorrow! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ernst Retief

Today at 16:55 Sho Madjozi releases new EP! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sho Madjozi, Tsonga singer

Today at 17:05 Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association

Today at 17:20 What are the changes of CR vote of no confidence being a success? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Today at 17:46 An hour with Nik Rabinowitz on CapeTalk this Sunday! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nik Robinowitz

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

