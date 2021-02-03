Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 10:35
Reading the Prejudic-tionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Listeners choice- the approval of COVID19 vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Compulsory vaccine policy at work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:23
Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:27
Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of muggings of commuters on their busses.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Latest Local
Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO Biovac CEO Dr. Morena Makhoana says health authorities are still finalising the number of distribution points that will receive do... 3 February 2021 10:21 AM
Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended. 3 February 2021 8:00 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Local
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show