Manuel fighting fit in Moyo's Old Mutual battle

Trevor Manuel, Chairman of Old Mutual, explains to Bruce the company's position on its legal battles with axed CEO Peter Moyo. He responds to the suggestion that shareholders may have to ultimately decide.
Guest: James Suzman | Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our TimeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Jako Volschenk | Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Malcolm Segal | Director at Mdluli Safari LodgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Comrie | ProfMed CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Lane | Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa DeloitteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Henk Langenhoven | Chief Economist at Minerals Council South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST