Mining Indaba roundtable - brought to you by Absa

Bruce is joined by a panel of high profiled guests to discuss issues in the mining industry. His panel include: Neal Froneman, Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stilwater, Fortune Mojapelo, CEO and Founder of Bushveld Minerals, Peter Major, Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions and Shirley Webber, Coverage Head: Natural Resources at Absa CIB.