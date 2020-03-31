Oppenheimers announce South Africa future trust to manage R1bn contribution to fight covid 19 fallout

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:11
Zahid Badroodien: City's response to homelesss and people living in their cars during lockdown.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa stands at five, as of Tuesday. 31 March 2020 6:12 PM
Education MEC encourages e-learning to ensure pupils stay on track Although it is still school holidays, the Western Cape Education Department has uploaded new resources to its e-Portal for learner... 31 March 2020 5:37 PM
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Jonathan Oppenheimer on exactly how the R1bn lifeline for small businesses works Banks will administer interest-free loans on behalf of the South African Future Trust (SAFT), established by Nicky and Jonathan Op... 31 March 2020 7:41 PM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Oppenheimers announce South Africa future trust to manage R1bn contribution to fight covid 19 fallout

Oppenheimers announce South Africa future trust to manage R1bn contribution to fight covid 19 fallout

Guest: Jonathan Oppenheimer/ Co- Founder at Oppenheimer Generations 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Africa Business Report

31 March 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

31 March 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lock down economic fallout: How this is affecting big property owners

31 March 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Estienne de klerk/ Spokeperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT association 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

31 March 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investment at First National Bank 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid 19 stockpilling by Yoco numbers

31 March 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Katlego Maphai/ CEO at YOCO 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book Feature: Finding Common Ground

30 March 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo/ Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand's Covid-19 relief measures

30 March 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Mary Vilakazi 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business for SA's public health workgroup is calling on all companies, especially those on lock down.

30 March 2020 7:01 PM

Guest: Stavros Nicolau/ Head of the Public Workgroup at Business for South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IDC interventions to small businesses & other sectors of the economy

30 March 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Tshokolo "TP" Nchocho/ CEO at IDC 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

EWN Highlights

SADPI: Banning alcohol & tobacco sales harmful to those dependant on them

31 March 2020 6:54 PM

Record fuel price drop for April to kick in at midnight

31 March 2020 6:44 PM

Over 5,000 field workers mobilised on day 1 of COVID-19 testing in SA

31 March 2020 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA