Covid 19 stockpilling by Yoco numbers

Guest: Katlego Maphai/ CEO at YOCO
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at DeloitteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estienne de klerk/ Spokeperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT associationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investment at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jonathan Oppenheimer/ Co- Founder at Oppenheimer GenerationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wandile Sihlobo/ Economist at Agricultural Business ChamberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mary VilakaziLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stavros Nicolau/ Head of the Public Workgroup at Business for South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshokolo "TP" Nchocho/ CEO at IDCLISTEN TO PODCAST