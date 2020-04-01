Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats? Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5. 1 April 2020 4:35 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 



SARS releases annual collection results

1 April 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Edward Kieswetter/ Commissioner at SARS 

To dip in credit insurance or opt for debt relief holiday

1 April 2020 6:25 PM

Guests: Maya Fischer French 

              Lee Bromfied/ CEO at FNB life 

How it works: Sports Management

31 March 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Glyn Binkin/ MD at the players club 

Africa Business Report

31 March 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

31 March 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Lock down economic fallout: How this is affecting big property owners

31 March 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Estienne de klerk/ Spokeperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT association 

Market Commentary

31 March 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investment at First National Bank 

Covid 19 stockpilling by Yoco numbers

31 March 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Katlego Maphai/ CEO at YOCO 

Oppenheimers announce South Africa future trust to manage R1bn contribution to fight covid 19 fallout

31 March 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Jonathan Oppenheimer/ Co- Founder at Oppenheimer Generations 

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

Local Politics

Dept launches COVID-19 mobile sampling and testing units

1 April 2020 6:06 PM

Motshekga sends condolences after KZN teacher dies from COVID-19

1 April 2020 5:58 PM

Numsa accuses Tau Lekoa Mine of violating lockdown regulations

1 April 2020 5:53 PM

