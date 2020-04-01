Banking Association on debt relief holidays and the use of credit life insurance

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene/ MD at Banking Association South Africa
Guest: Prof Keith Breckenridge/ Economic Historian at WiserLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Kieswetter/ Commissioner at SARSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Maya Fischer French
Lee Bromfied/ CEO at FNB life
Guest: Glyn Binkin/ MD at the players clubLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at DeloitteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estienne de klerk/ Spokeperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT associationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investment at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST