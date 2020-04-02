Eskom's power plans during Covid 19 lock down

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:19
James Vos: Uncertainty over regulations. How to keep a city safe, but keep its economy going.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Latest Local
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown When staying at home is more dangerous than going out...the truth about GBV in the time of coronavirus. 2 April 2020 5:26 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations. 2 April 2020 1:18 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true' MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'. 2 April 2020 2:03 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Eskom's power plans during Covid 19 lock down

Eskom's power plans during Covid 19 lock down

Guest: Andre de Ruyter/ CEO at Eskom 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance Feature- Advice to professionals at risk to become unemployed due to lock down

2 April 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor at Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

How to keep your favourite restaurant in business during lock down

2 April 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Greg Whitfield/ Co-Founder at Dineplan& Voucher Plan 

Rental patment problems caused by Covid 19

2 April 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Julian Scher/ Partner & Property lawyer at Strauss Scher Attornies 

Concepts, principles and thoughts for a leader to deal with a new reality

2 April 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Prof Nick Binedell/ Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science 

Market Commentary

2 April 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Solidarity fund: all you need to know about this massive humanitarian and health effort

2 April 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Dr Adrian Enthoven/ Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity fund 

Shapeshifter Part 2: Local app helping to keep people healthy during shut down

1 April 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Clinton Gahwiler/ Founder and Psychologiest at Peebee 

Shapeshifter Part 1: Netcare using robots

1 April 2020 7:47 PM

Guest: Dr Richard Friedland/ CEO at Netcare 

Consumer corner- The companies which insure our cars and household contents suddenly have a massively reduced risk

1 April 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO

Business

'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'

Business Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Second COVID-19 infection confirmed in Khayelitsha

2 April 2020 5:58 PM

Lockdown: How amended regulations on funerals will now affect you

2 April 2020 5:55 PM

Half of humanity in virus confinement

2 April 2020 5:05 PM

