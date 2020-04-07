Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19 Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive fo... 7 April 2020 6:14 PM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group “There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group). 7 April 2020 7:05 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

Guest: Norman Mackechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 



How it works- Distancing trends

7 April 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Dion Chang/ Founder at Flux Trends 

Africa Business Focus

7 April 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of Mind 

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

7 April 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Many entrepreneurs are not being paid by big corporates - EO

7 April 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Waheed Adam/ President at Entrepreneurs Organisation EO 

EOH to cut salaries in wake of Covid -19

7 April 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Stephen Van Coller/ CEO at EOH 

The lock down deadline is looming, what should be top of mind when considering an extension?

7 April 2020 6:30 PM

Guests: Graeme Codrington/ Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

              Prof Susan Goldstein/ Public health Specialist and Deputy Director at Wits Center for Health Economics and Decision Science 

The property industry group announces it's retail tenant assistance relief package

7 April 2020 6:21 PM

Guest: Estienne de Klerk/ Spokesperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT Association 

SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

6 April 2020 8:23 PM

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown. 

Make Money Monday's: Karen Zoid in a time of corona

6 April 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika 

[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town

Local Lifestyle

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'

Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders

7 April 2020 7:58 PM

Dirco making every effort to help S. Africans stranded abroad - Pandor

7 April 2020 6:59 PM

Steenhuisen on COVID-19 relief plans: This is no time for racial bean counting

7 April 2020 6:32 PM

