How it works- Distancing trends

Guest: Dion Chang/ Founder at Flux Trends
Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of MindLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Waheed Adam/ President at Entrepreneurs Organisation EOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Van Coller/ CEO at EOHLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Norman Mackechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Graeme Codrington/ Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Prof Susan Goldstein/ Public health Specialist and Deputy Director at Wits Center for Health Economics and Decision Science
Guest: Estienne de Klerk/ Spokesperson for the property industry and chairman at SAREIT AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid AfrikaLISTEN TO PODCAST