Consumer Corner- Which companies are meeting their customer's needs on social media and which are not?

New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Consumer Corner- Which companies are meeting their customer's needs on social media and which are not?

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk  



Shapeshifter- Cobra aims to be a crisis center for Business

8 April 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Adam Cracker/ CEO at IQ Business 

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:28 PM

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.

 

From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.

Image: pxfuel.com

Why we share Coronavirus jokes and the launch of the first virtual comedy club is SA

8 April 2020 7:01 PM

Guest: John Vlismas/ Comedian 

Grocery giant Tiger Brands updates SA on it's supply strength

8 April 2020 7:00 PM

Guest: Noel Doyle/ CEO at Tiger Brands 

Market Commentary

8 April 2020 6:44 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

Medical expert to investigate covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital

8 April 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Dr Richard Friedland/ CEO at Netcare 

Retail tenant relief package is a "non stater"

8 April 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Grattan Kirk/ CEO at Exclusive Books 

How it works- Distancing trends

7 April 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Dion Chang/ Founder at Flux Trends 

Africa Business Focus

7 April 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of Mind 

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths

Local

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

Business Local

WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

Local

SA's explosive cocktail: coronavirus and Aids

8 April 2020 9:09 PM

Boris Johnson's condition 'improving': minister

8 April 2020 9:00 PM

Social distancing is just a dream here, Lesufi says while in Tembisa

8 April 2020 7:31 PM

