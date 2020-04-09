Small Business Focus: How to manage, lead and negotiate with your employees over the next 2 weeks and 3 months

Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Small Business Focus: How to manage, lead and negotiate with your employees over the next 2 weeks and 3 months

Small Business Focus: How to manage, lead and negotiate with your employees over the next 2 weeks and 3 months

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 



Personal Finance Feature- Questions to your finance advisor

9 April 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

How to start a side hustle

9 April 2020 7:21 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous/ Founder at NicHarry 

Takealot is also lobbying for more goods to be allowed online

9 April 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Kim Reid/ CEO at Takealot 

The case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce

9 April 2020 6:50 PM

Guest: Adrian Zelter/ Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers 

Market Commentary

9 April 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects. How will the government assist?

9 April 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona

Shapeshifter- Cobra aims to be a crisis center for Business

8 April 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Adam Cracker/ CEO at IQ Business 

Consumer Corner- Which companies are meeting their customer's needs on social media and which are not?

8 April 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk  

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors
8 April 2020 7:28 PM

8 April 2020 7:28 PM

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.

 

From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.
Image: pxfuel.com

Image: pxfuel.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's COVID-19 update
9 April 2020 8:54 PM

9 April 2020 8:54 PM

Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital
9 April 2020 7:54 PM

9 April 2020 7:54 PM

Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay
9 April 2020 7:37 PM

9 April 2020 7:37 PM

