Lockdown set to hit hard-pressed construction industry hard

Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:31
ethics of snitching
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block? Under current government lockdown restrictions, South Africans are prohibited from taking exercise outside. 15 April 2020 3:59 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews David Munro, CEO at Liberty. 15 April 2020 6:32 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Lockdown set to hit hard-pressed construction industry hard

Lockdown set to hit hard-pressed construction industry hard

Wayne Albertyn | Director at Gothic Construction and President at Master Builders Association North



The outbreak of Covid-19 has put a huge strain on small businesses in African and the Jack Ma Foundation is assisting entrepreneurs with a competition

15 April 2020 6:53 PM

Jason Pau | Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundatio

Market Commentary

15 April 2020 6:45 PM

Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

SA faces a nightmarish deep recession and the ZAR is moody

15 April 2020 6:39 PM

Razia Khan | Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank and John Cairns | Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Liberty wins its first round against Discovery over the use Vitality members data

15 April 2020 6:26 PM

David Munro | CEO at Liberty and Hylton Kallner | CEO at Discovery Holdings SA

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

14 April 2020 8:24 PM

Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 April 2020 7:27 PM

Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert at

Bruce reads World News.

14 April 2020 7:01 PM
Capitec reports a 19% jump in full-year profits and skips dividend payout

14 April 2020 6:57 PM

Gerrie Fourie | CEO at Capitec Bank

Many CEOs are also donating 30% of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund.

14 April 2020 6:52 PM

Laurence Grubb | MD at Khokhela Remuneration Advisors

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data

Business

'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

Business

Hackers invade Nkoana-Mashabane's planned video meeting with pornography

15 April 2020 6:03 PM

Woman speaks out after mom not tested for COVID-19 at St Augustine's hospital

15 April 2020 4:32 PM

300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami this evening

15 April 2020 4:31 PM

