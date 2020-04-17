SAA’s business rescue process unlikely to survive without external funding

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
Online survey reveals what South Africans think about govt's Covid-19 response More than 1,000 people were surveyed to get some insight into how some South Africans are coping and feeling about the Covid-19 lo... 17 April 2020 2:14 PM
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
SAA’s business rescue process unlikely to survive without external funding

SAA’s business rescue process unlikely to survive without external funding

Justine Hoppe | Director at the Business Rescue division at Mazars 



Market Commentary

17 April 2020 6:40 PM

Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

The rst three weeks of the lockdown end at midnight tonight and the second phase will be for the next two weeks. What are the burning issues?

17 April 2020 6:28 PM

Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:39 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

A personal tale of seeking medical care during a global pandemic

16 April 2020 7:21 PM

Simon Brown | Financial Educator at Just One Lap

Bruce reads World News.

16 April 2020 7:04 PM
Managing risk and food security in lockdown

16 April 2020 6:55 PM

Gillian Le Cordeur | CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) and Andy Du Plessis | Managing Director at Food Forward SA

Market Commentary

16 April 2020 6:36 PM

Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Starting South Africa again after a tight lockdown - ideas from industry

16 April 2020 6:33 PM

Bongiwe Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa and Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

South Africa needs a signicant stimulus package of at least 2% of GDP , equating to R100bn.

16 April 2020 6:27 PM

Nazmeera Moola | Head of Investments at 91

Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Local

CapeTalk wins two Radio Awards for Afternoon Drive and The Money Show

[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Couple due in court on Monday for Orange Farm child’s murder

17 April 2020 6:55 PM

FS, NC record zero fatalities as SA sees lowest Easter weekend road deaths

17 April 2020 6:52 PM

eSwatini records 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 19

17 April 2020 6:11 PM

