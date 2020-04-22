Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Today at 20:48
New 'coronavirus grant' to help desperate South Africans - Black Sash responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Toyota's virtual report on state of Motoring & CoTY Jaguar iPace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
- Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Henning Gericke - Sport Psychologist at ...
Scott Canny - Marketing Manager at Sportingbet Sa
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: After being forced to leave his home country, this creative teaches the art of belonging
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant. 22 April 2020 2:15 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.... 22 April 2020 9:18 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manger at Ninety One 



Shapeshifter Part 3 (SweepSouth) how three businesses are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co -Founder at SweepSouth 

Shapeshifter Part 2 (Kauai) - how three business are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 7:57 PM

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group 

Shapeshifter Part 1 (Nomu) - how three businesses are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 7:55 PM

Guest: Paul Raphaely/ Co- Founder at Nomu Brands 

How FNB;s cashflow relief offer is misunderstood

22 April 2020 7:40 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:25 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Machine learning related to facial recognition may overtake the risk to privacy that is currently centred on cookies that track your browsing.

Image credit: pxhere

Is Brand SA doing enough to support "made in SA" during economic crisis?

22 April 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Petrus De Kock/ Senior Researcher at Brand SA 

How a team of economists teamed up to come up with an economic recovery plan for SA

22 April 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion covid-19 package for South Africa

22 April 2020 6:28 PM

Guests: Goolam Ballim/ Chief Economic at Standard Bank 

             Sipho Pityana/ President at Business Unity SA 

How it works: How to avoid a reputation disaster

21 April 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Prof Nicola Kleyn/ Dean and Marketing Expert at GIBS 

