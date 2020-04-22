Shapeshifter Part 2 (Kauai) - how three business are pivoting around the virus crisis

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group
Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co -Founder at SweepSouthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Raphaely/ Co- Founder at Nomu BrandsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.
Machine learning related to facial recognition may overtake the risk to privacy that is currently centred on cookies that track your browsing.
Image credit: pxhere
Guest: Petrus De Kock/ Senior Researcher at Brand SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manger at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and Chairman at IntellidexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Goolam Ballim/ Chief Economic at Standard Bank
Sipho Pityana/ President at Business Unity SA
Guest: Prof Nicola Kleyn/ Dean and Marketing Expert at GIBSLISTEN TO PODCAST