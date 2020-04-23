Personal Finance Feature- RSA Retail Bonds

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Disaster Risk Management volunteer numbers receive a welcome boost
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 20:25
Political analysis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angelo Fick - Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI)
Today at 20:48
Reaction as Premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:05
If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - author at Screen Africa
Today at 21:31
A Heroine addict in lockdown. Angelo talks to us about withdrawals, strandfontein camp, and life on the street during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
'My fellow South Africans'...what is Ramaphosa likely to say in his C-19 update? If you're hoping to get a specific date for the end of lockdown, you'll be disappointed says Prof Richard Calland. 23 April 2020 6:02 PM
View all Local
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here just before 8:30 pm. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Personal Finance Feature- RSA Retail Bonds

Personal Finance Feature- RSA Retail Bonds

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Fiancial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Wine Industry suffering under lock down regulations

23 April 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Maryna Galow/ Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa 

            Carolyn Martin/ Owner at Creation Wines 

Clicks results: Trading conditions are expected to be extremely tough while the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic is still unknown

23 April 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Vikesh Ramsunder/ CEO at Clicks Group 

Market Commentary

23 April 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

National Treasury announces further tax break measures to ease cash flow during the covid- 19 pandemic

23 April 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Ishmail Momoniat/ Deputy Director General at National Treasury 

Piet Mouton: Mr President, lift restrictions on covid-19 lockdown, please

23 April 2020 6:24 PM

Guests: Piet Mouton/ CEO at Psg Group 

             Sandile Zungu/ President at Black Business Council 

Shapeshifter Part 3 (SweepSouth) how three businesses are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor/ Co -Founder at SweepSouth 

Shapeshifter Part 2 (Kauai) - how three business are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 7:57 PM

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group 

Shapeshifter Part 1 (Nomu) - how three businesses are pivoting around the virus crisis

22 April 2020 7:55 PM

Guest: Paul Raphaely/ Co- Founder at Nomu Brands 

How FNB;s cashflow relief offer is misunderstood

22 April 2020 7:40 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Trending

[WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 PM] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 update: Spike in new cases

23 April 2020 7:30 PM

Treasury briefs Parly on tax relief measures for citizens, businesses

23 April 2020 6:59 PM

Rand firms ahead of president's lockdown address

23 April 2020 6:34 PM

