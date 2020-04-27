Big picture of world and local markets

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Noma Moyo - Project manager at School in a Box

125 125

Today at 07:07 Health Dept briefing Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

125 125

Today at 07:20 UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

125 125

Today at 08:07 Saving SAA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ray Mahlaka

125 125

Today at 08:21 South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:33 What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:45 Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125